Police: Gunman kills 2 Virginia college officers, arrested

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman has shot and killed two campus officers at a private college in Virginia, promoting a campus lockdown before the suspect was found and arrested. School officials placed Bridgewater College tweeted a warning of a shooter on campus Tuesday afternoon and urged students to shelter in place. Virginia State Police say the two campus officers responded to reports of a suspicious man and that he opened fire on them, fatally wounding both officers before fleeing. Authorities say 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell was arrested off campus and treated for a gunshot wound. He’s facing multiple murder charges.