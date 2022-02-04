Wisconsin high court won’t take challenge over ballot boxes

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch’s request that it take her lawsuit challenging guidance over absentee ballot boxes. It’s an issue the court is already considering in another case. The fight is being closely watched in battleground Wisconsin as Republicans push to limit access to absentee ballots following President Joe Biden’s narrow win over Donald Trump in 2020. The state Supreme Court’s three liberal justices were joined by conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn in declining to take Kleefisch’s case on Friday. The majority did not give a reason for not taking the case before it’s worked its way through lower courts.