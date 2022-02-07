Group to restore bowling alley, crux of Orangeburg Massacre

By MICHELLE LIU

Associated Press/Report for America

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A shuttered bowling alley at the center of a 1968 integration protest where state police killed three Black students is being remade into a civil rights center. State troopers shot into a crowd of students on the historically Black campus of South Carolina State University almost 54 years ago. Protesters were trying to pressure the white owner of the All-Star Bowling Lanes into letting Black patrons use the lanes. The National Park Service is helping a non-profit group renovate the All-Star Bowling Lanes, remaking it into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. Tuesday marks the official anniversary of the shootings.