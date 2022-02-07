In India, wearing hijab bars some Muslim students from class

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Muslim girls wearing hijab are being barred from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, triggering weeks of protests by students. High school staff and authorities allege the girls are defying the uniform rules but students say they are being deprived of constitutionally guaranteed rights to practice their faith. The uneasy standoff has sparked outrage in India and many are criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist party which governs the state where violence and hate speech against Muslims have deepened religious faultlines. The controversy has now taken a legal turn. On Tuesday, the state’s top court will hear petitions filed by the protesting students and rule on whether to overturn the ban on hijab.