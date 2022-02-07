Jury building to help Houston court system deal with backlog

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Efforts to reduce a backlog of tens of thousands of cases in Texas’ busiest court system got a boost with the reopening of a newly restored building for jury selection. Officials and attorneys say bringing some normalcy back to the jury selection process is one of many solutions needed to bring relief to the criminal justice system in Houston. Harris County’s criminal courthouse is still under repair following damage from Hurricane Harvey, and there are more than 89,000 pending felony and misdemeanor cases — a number that grew during the coronavirus pandemic. The Jury Assembly Building in downtown Houston had been closed since being inundated by at least six feet of water during Harvey in 2017.