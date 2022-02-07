Medical examiner IDs 3 dead in Wisconsin apartment shooting

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — The county medical examiner’s office has identified the three people who died in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee apartment building, including the man police say shot the other two before killing himself. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report listed the deaths of 23-year-old Arieuna Reed and 31-year-old Michael Anderson as homicides and 26-year-old Larvell Huddleston as a suicide. Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. The three died Saturday following the shooting at Park Plaza apartments in Brown Deer. A fourth person, Eric Lewis, was injured and was shot in the leg. Lewis said Anderson came to Reed’s aid after she was shot in the parking lot.