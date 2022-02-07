Olympic organizers: 32 athletes in isolation for COVID

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic organizers say there are 32 athletes in isolation facilities after testing positive for the coronavirus and that the average time spent in isolation is seven days. They say 50 athletes have also been discharged from isolation. The disclosure came after complaints by athletes about inedible food, dirty rooms and a lack of training equipment and internet access. Organizers have said they’re working to address any problems. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Beijing organizers are requiring everyone in the so-called Olympic bubble to take daily COVID-19 tests. Those who are confirmed to be positive are taken to an isolation facility until they’re cleared for discharge.