Parents charged in Michigan school shooting face key hearing

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teenager who is accused of killing four students at a Michigan school face a key hearing to determine if they will face trial. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have asked a judge to consider a postponement so they can further prepare. But there was no decision from the judge ahead of the hearing Tuesday. The Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to intervene when he showed possible signs of mental distress. Four students at Oxford High School were killed and seven more people were injured on Nov. 30. Earlier that day, the Crumbleys declined to take Ethan home when they were confronted with their son’s drawings of violence.