Peng Shuai watches Gu win Olympic gold in freeski big air

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai sat with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and watched American-born Chinese freeskier Eileen Gu win gold at the women’s big air event. Peng appeared a day after delivering a controlled interview in Beijing that touched on sexual assault allegations she made against a former high-ranking member of China’s ruling Communist Party. Her answers were delivered in front of a Chinese Olympic official and left unanswered questions about her well-being and what exactly happened. Bach said he and Peng spoke with athletes at the Big Air Shougang venue for about 30 minutes and the pair was seen together in the stands.