Turtles dying from eating trash show plastics scourge in UAE

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

KALBA, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Waves of dead turtles are washing up on the beach in Kalba in the United Arab Emirates. Marine researcher Fadi Yaghmour who has been trying to figure out what killed them, has found they ate a staggering amount of trash. His lab has published a new study that has found the majority of dead turtles in the area ate plastic. The lab has produced the first research from the Middle East documenting the damage of throwaway plastic that’s surged in use around the world and in the UAE. Environmentalists face a daunting task in the oil-rich federation that’s one of the world’s highest carbon-dioxide emitters and trash producers per capita.