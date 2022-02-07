US approves support deal with Taiwan for Patriot missiles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a $100 million missile support contract with Taiwan. The deal announced Monday is aimed at maintaining and improving the island’s air-defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from China. The State Department announced the agreement as China plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics. The sporting event is suffused with nationalist fervor that some fear could escalate after the Games. Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province, and China in recent months has escalated fighter jet flights over Taiwanese airspace. The support agreement is meant to support Taiwan’s existing missile defense as well as advanced U.S.-made Patriot missiles it’s acquiring.