Adele up for trophies and set to perform at UK’s Brit Awards

LONDON (AP) — Adele is set to make a return to live performance at the Brit Awards, the U.K.’s leading music prizes. The soulful singer has nominations in four categories — including album of the year for “30” — and also is scheduled to perform during the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena. It comes weeks after she canceled a planned Las Vegas residency at the last minute, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew. Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave also have four nominations apiece and will perform during Tuesday’s ceremony at London’s O2 Arena. Taylor Swift will battle it out with Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X for international artist of the year.