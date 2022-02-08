Diplomatic shuttle: Macron heads to Kyiv after Putin talks

By SYLVIE CORBET and DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron expected in Kyiv. On Monday, Macron met with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The two talked for over five hours, but no apparent breakthroughs were announced. Also on Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. The high-level diplomacy comes as fears of a Russian invasion mount. Moscow has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders and demanded guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, halt weapon deployments there and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe. The U.S. and NATO reject the demands.