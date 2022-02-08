Iggy Pop, Ensemble Intercontemporain win Polar Music Prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — American rocker Iggy Pop, known as “the godfather of punk”, and Ensemble Intercontemporain, a contemporary music orchestra based in Paris, have won the 2022 Polar Music Prizes, a Swedish music award. The award panel said Tuesday that Iggy Pop, a singer and songwriter whose real name is James Newell Osterberg, has “created furious rock music by blending together blues and free jazz influences with the roar of the Michigan automotive industry.” Ensemble Intercontemporain was founded in 1976 by the composer Pierre Boulez. The ensemble is focused on contemporary art music and has made itself known for exploring new musical areas and artistic expressions such as dance, theater and technology.