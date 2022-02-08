Journalist who spoke to Peng Shuai says doubts remain

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — A French journalist says his exclusive interview with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai this week did not prove that she is OK. Marc Ventouillac, one of two journalists who spoke to her in a restrictive interview arranged by Chinese Olympic officials for the French sports daily L’Equipe, says he is still unsure if Peng is free to say and do what she wants. The sit-down in Beijing was the first time Peng has spoken with Western media about allegations she made of forced sex with a former top-ranked Communist Party official. The allegations triggered a global outpouring of fears for her safety. Her French interviewer said Tuesday that Chinese officials seemingly hope the interview puts the controversy to rest.