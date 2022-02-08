Skip to Content
Lily King among finalists for $20,000 Story Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Short story collections by Lily King, J. Robert Lennon and Brandon Taylor are finalists for a $20,000 award. Officials for the Story Prize announced Tuesday, given for outstanding short fiction, were King’s “Five Tuesdays in Winter,” Lennon’s “Let Me Think” and Brandon Taylor’s “Filthy Animals.” The winner will be announced April 13 during a ceremony that will include readings by the three finalists. The Story Prize was established in 2004. Previous recipients include George Saunders, Edwidge Danticat, Anthony Doerr and Lauren Groff. 

