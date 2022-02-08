Mauritius presses claim versus UK for Indian Ocean islands

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A delegation from Mauritius set sail Tuesday to the Chagos Islands to press the country’s claim for the strategically important Indian Ocean archipelago, which is also claimed by Britain and is home to an American military base. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said it is the first time Mauritius has embarked upon an expedition to the islands without seeking the permission of the United Kingdom, adding it is a “concrete step” in “exercising its sovereignty and sovereign rights in relation to the Chagos Archipelago.” Britain argues that the Chagos islands are a “British Indian Ocean Territory” that has been under its sovereignty since 1814.