Oxfam says battle over Yemeni city displaced 100,000 people

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — An international charity group says a yearlong battle over the strategic Yemeni city of Marib has displaced about 100,000 people. The stark warning from Oxfam on Tuesday underscored how the fighting over Marib has worsened an already dire humanitarian situation. Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels launched an offensive last year in February to capture the city. They swept through the province, also named Marib, to reach the city’s outskirts in a push to complete their control of the country’s north. Their efforts collapsed earlier this year when government forces, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, and their Emirati-backed allies pushed back, retaking back large swaths around the city.