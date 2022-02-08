Shiffrin set for Olympic slalom after quick exit in 1st race

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is hoping to put her poor start to the Beijing Olympics behind her as she prepares for her second race. Shiffrin’s next chance to compete for what would be an American-record third Alpine gold medal is Wednesday in the slalom. She won that event as a teenager at the 2014 Sochi Games. The 26-year-old from Colorado is coming off a quick exit in her Beijing debut Monday. She missed a gate about 10 seconds into the giant slalom. Shiffrin was the defending champion in that event. She is hoping to enter all five individual races at the 2022 Olympics.