Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — A new day of high-stakes diplomacy beckons as European leaders try to reinvigorate stalled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. In the background, Russia and NATO allies put on a show of resolve with fresh troop announcements and movements. French President Emmanuel Macron is in Kyiv to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his meeting Monday with Russia’s leader and share details of what might be needed to avert an invasion. Macron then travels to Berlin for talks with German and Polish leaders. Russia’s defense ministry said Tuesday that six landing ships were moving to the Black Sea for military exercises. Around 100 U.S. troops have arrived in Romania as part of a new NATO deployment.