Winfrey’s new book club is by lifestyle coach Martha Beck

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is a bestseller by a Harvard-trained sociologist sometimes referred to as Winfrey’s life coach. It’s also her first selection since 2019 that was not announced in partnership with Apple. Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had selected Martha Beck’s “The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self.” It was published in 2021. Unlike other recent Winfrey picks, the book will not be promoted on Apple TV+. A Winfrey spokesperson said in a statement that “OprahDaily.com will be the primary home for Oprah’s Book Club content moving forward.”