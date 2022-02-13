3 fatally shot during fight outside South Texas sports bar

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Police say three men were killed during a shooting at a South Texas sports bar. Officers responded to a shooting outside TKO Sports Bar and Grill in Laredo at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Laredo police found three men had been shot to death after a fight between several individuals. Police say two of the men, ages 21 and 25, died at the scene, while the third man, who was 21 years old, died at a local hospital. No arrests have been made in the case.