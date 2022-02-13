Skip to Content
Film alluding to violence made by Denver shooter released

KTVZ

DENVER (AP) — A man who fatally shot five people in Denver before being killed by police alluded to violence in a video that’s now being sold online. Lyndon McCleod wounded two others including a police officer in the rampage Dec. 27. The 47-minute film at one point shows a figure in a black, hockey-type mask carrying a long gun. The Denver Gazette reports the film is available on a website that previously sold e-books McCleod may have written with victims and scenes similar to the attacks. A statement on the website says proceeds from the film go to the shooting victims. One survivor says nobody should make money off it. 

