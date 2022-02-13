Greek farmers threaten to block highways in energy protest

By COSTAS KANTOURIS

ASSOCIATED PRESS

LARISSA, Greece (AP) — Greek farmers say they are determined to shut down all the country’s major highways to protest rising energy costs. At a gathering south of the city of Larissa in central Greece, they decided Sunday to demand a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. All of Europe is facing rising energy costs. Greek farmers are demanding subsidies to reduce their fuel costs and an end to the electricity price adjustment cost, which reflects changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports. Greek farmers have already been blocking a major road near Larissa for 10 days. On Sunday, they spilled milk on the road as part of their protest.