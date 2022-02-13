New Zealand’s PM signals harsher stance on vaccine protest

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s prime minister says protesters who oppose coronavirus mandates are using “intimidation and harassment,” as the convoy of demonstrators continues to disrupt the capital of Wellington. Police initially let the protesters set up tents and camp on the grounds of New Zealand’s Parliament before arresting 122 people on Thursday and then backing off again. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday told reporters that the conduct of the camped out protesters “cannot be tolerated”. Her comments come as authorities have moved to taking a harsher stance toward the convoy of demonstrators that have camped out on New Zealand Parliament’s grounds for nearly a week and blocked surrounding streets.