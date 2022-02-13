Russian skater Valieva awaits doping judgment at Olympics

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva still waits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics after her marathon doping hearing concluded. The Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing at a hotel in Beijing wrapped up early Monday morning after nearly six hours of online testimony. The three judges retired to deliberate and an announcement is expected Monday afternoon, around 30 hours before her next competition begins. Valieva would be the heavy favorite for the gold medal when the women’s event begins with the short program Tuesday.