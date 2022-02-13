Saudi sees Cyprus as bridge between Europe, Middle East

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Saudi foreign minister says his country views Cyprus as a “bridge” between the Middle East and the European Union, helping the 27-nation bloc “understand what’s going on” in the region. Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking after talks Sunday with his Cypriot counterpart, that Cyprus helps “focus the attention” on all the opportunities and challenges in the Middle East. Cyprus has ramped up its outreach to Gulf states in recent years to act as a broker as the closest EU-member country to the region. The Saudi top diplomat said both his country and Cyprus have a “very, very strong alignment” regarding regional stability and terrorism.