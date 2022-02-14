At least 7 killed in explosion and fire in southern France

PARIS (AP) — At least seven people, including two children, have been killed in an explosion and fire that occurred in apartment buildings in southern France. Search crews are looking for at least two people who are missing. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin visited site in the town of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque. He said about 30 people have been hurt or suffered psychological trauma in the explosion and fire that happened early Monday. Local radio reported that the explosion occurred on the ground floor of a two-story building, which was a grocery-sandwich bar. The fire then spread to neighboring buildings. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.