Brazil’s Bolsonaro readies trip to Russia despite objections

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is preparing to travel to Russia despite Western warnings the country could soon invade Ukraine. That’s frustrating those who have suggested he cancel Monday’s trip, including the U.S. government and members of his own Cabinet. The trip was planned well before the Ukraine crisis arose and Bolsonaro says his focus is on bilateral trade with an important economic partner. But even some of his allies fear Bolsonaro could make damaging comments on the crisis or that his presence could be seen as tacit support for a Russian invasion of its neighbor.