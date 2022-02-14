Charges for Dane in Colorado wildfire will likely be dropped

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A prosecutor says criminal charges will proably be dropped against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large 2018 Colorado wildfire. District Attorney Alonzo Payne didn’t elaborate about his reasoning during a court hearing for Jesper Joergensen on Monday. But Payne’s comments come two months after a judge said Joergensen could no longer be forcibly medicated. Payne suggested that he would like Joergensen to be deported. Joergensen was in the U.S. illegally when he was charged with starting the fire that destroyed over 140 homes in southern Colorado.