Jury convicts Chicago alderman who is part of Daley clan

CHICAGO (AP) — A grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors has been convicted of tax crimes and making false statements. Patrick Daley Thompson is a member of the city council and must immediately resign under state law. Thompson was accused of falsely claiming mortgage interest deductions and lying about lines of credit from Washington Federal Bank for Savings. Thompson’s grandfather was Richard J. Daley and his uncle is Richard M. Daley. They each served more than 20 years as mayor of Chicago. Defense attorney Chris Gair says Thompson made financial mistakes but didn’t commit crimes.