Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate is considering a resolution in support of Ukraine’s independence while stopping short of legislation to impose sanctions on Russia. Senators are eager to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression but deferential to the White House’s strategy to avert a crisis in Europe. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed Senate leadership Monday afternoon. President Joe Biden and Western leaders are working to persuade Putin not to invade Ukraine. Senators say the Biden administration is able to impose devastating sanctions on Russia with or without congressional action.