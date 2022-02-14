Son of Turkmenistan’s leader to run in an early election

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — The son of Turkmenistan’s authoritarian leader will run in an early presidential election next month, a move that lays the foundation for a political dynasty in the gas-rich Central Asian republic. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov announced the vote on Saturday, saying he is ready to relinquish power to a new generation in a statement that appeared to suggest that his 40-year-old son Serdar would succeed him. On Monday the country’s Democratic Party nominated Serdar as a candidate for the March 12 presidential vote. He has has risen through a series of increasingly prominent government posts, as a candidate in the race. No election in post-Soviet Turkmenistan has been considered genuinely competitive.