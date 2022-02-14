US announces tribal lockup reforms after 16 deaths reviewed

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has announced a series of reforms after reviewing the deaths of 16 inmates in correctional facilities it oversees. The agency did not publicly release the details of its review, making it difficult to gauge what prompted the reforms that it says will protect the rights, dignity and safety of tribal members taken into custody. The reforms include policy changes to quicken the response to in-custody deaths and regular updates to the the bureau’s Office of Justice Services. Other reforms focus on training and working with other federal agencies to define the roles of investigators.