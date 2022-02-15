Ethiopia lifts state of emergency early, citing calming war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian lawmakers have voted to end the country’s three-month state of emergency early as mediation efforts continue to end the deadly war in the north. Tuesday’s vote by lawmakers came after Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, decided on Jan. 26 to end the state of emergency originally imposed for six months, citing recent developments. The state of emergency was imposed in November as Tigray forces fighting Ethiopian and allied forces moved closer to the capital, Addis Ababa. They withdrew into Tigray in December amid mediation efforts and under pressure from a drone-supported military offensive.