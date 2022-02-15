Figure skaters sound off on Valieva’s Olympic doping scandal

By The Associated Press

Figure skaters competing against 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva shared a range of views about the doping scandal that has caused havoc at the Beijing Olympics. Valieva was back skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in the women’s short program a day after she was cleared to compete in the individual event. The controversial ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel at the Olympics. Valieva already earned a gold medal when the Russians won the team event last week. The medals won’t be presented in Beijing by the IOC because the Olympic body is waiting for the longer-term investigation to play out.