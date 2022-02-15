Kremlin critic Navalny stands new trial in prison

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday. His allies denounced the case as an effort to keep the politician behind bars for as long as possible and to extend a yearlong crackdown on Russia’s most ardent Kremlin critic, his allies and other dissenting voices. Public access to the proceedings was limited. Navalny appeared in the makeshift courtroom wearing a prison uniform. He said the people who ordered the trial were scared of what he might say.