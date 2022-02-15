Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After three years without a host, the Oscars are making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 94th Academy Awards, producer Will Packer said Tuesday. Reports say that each comedian will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, airing live on ABC on March 27. “This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers,” Packer said in a statement. “It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.”