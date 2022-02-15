Serbia: Protesters block roads near Statehood Day ceremony

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters opposed to lithium mining in Serbia have blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country’s populist president hosted an awards ceremony. Police cordons prevented the demonstrators from getting too close to the venue in New Belgrade as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed guests inside on Tuesday, which was a national holiday. Among those honored by Vucic on Serbia’s Statehood Day was actor Johnny Depp. A group of environmental activists have camped outside the presidency building in central Belgrade for several days while demanding a legal ban on lithium and borate mining in Serbia. Environmental protests have become a challenge for Vucic’s government ahead of Serbia’s April 3 general election.