Alec Baldwin and family purchase a retreat in Vermont

ARLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Alec Baldwin and his family have purchased a retreat in Vermont that includes a farmhouse and about 50 acres. The Bennington Banner reports the principle broker described the property that includes a historic farmhouse built before 1800 and a guest cottage as “just gorgeous.” Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, drew media interest when they visited Vermont last fall after a gun the actor was holding discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set. Representatives of Baldwin didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment about the purchase.