Family protests killing of Black man by S. Carolina officer

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (AP) — The family of a Black man killed by a South Carolina police officer who now faces charges have marched to honor his life and protest his death. More than 50 people marched down Main Street in the small town of Hemingway in a call for justice as part of the “Stop Killing Us March.” Forty-six-year-old Robert Junior Langley was killed Feb. 6 after investigators said he rolled through a stop sign and led Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard on a chase. Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the killing and faces two to 30 years in prison if convicted.