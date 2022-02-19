‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star says son killed in N.C. shooting

GARNER, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a towing and repossession business that was featured in a reality TV show confirmed that his son was killed in a shooting in North Carolina. In a post on Facebook, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that 21-year-old Harley Shirley was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday. Shirley and his wife, Amy, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014. The News & Observer reports that Harley Shirley and a 20-year-old woman were found in a parking lot. Investigators believe they were shot at a home about 3 miles away. The woman’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.