Books about war, poverty among finalists for Lukas awards

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Books about war, poverty and the rule of law are among the finalists for Lukas Prizes given for work that combines literary excellence, deep research and social consciousness. The nominees were announced Thursday for three categories: The $10,000 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize and the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards, for which two winners receive $25,000 each to help complete their books. Winners will be announced March 16. Past recipients include Robert Caro, Jill Lepore and Isabel Wilkerson.