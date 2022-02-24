Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen’s death changes nation

By DEEPTI HAJELA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The killing of Trayvon Martin at the hands of a stranger still reverberates 10 years later — in protest, in partisanship, in racial reckoning and reactionary response, in social justice and social media. Martin’s final night began with a convenience store run, a quick trip for candy and something to drink. It ended in a confrontation with a neighborhood watch volunteer, a shot fired, the 17-year-old dead on the street. It might have been expected to end there — the violent deaths of Black teenagers have rarely drawn even fleeting attention. But this was an exception, and the effects still ripple.