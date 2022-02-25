Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The United States, Canada and European allies announced they were adding direct measures against him and his foreign minister. With Russian forces on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, diplomatic appeals appear to come second to financial pain as global condemnation grows. EU ministers say further sanctions are possible, including kicking Russia out of SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. Australia says it is imposing sanctions against all 339 members of the Russian parliament and is considering sanctions against Putin and Lavrov.