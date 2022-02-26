43 injured as tourist bus veers off road in Bavaria

VIENNA (AP) — A tourist bus headed for the Austrian Alps crashed on a local highway in Upper Bavaria Saturday morning. Forty-three of the 61 people on board were injured, according to Bavarian police. Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the double-decker bus veered off the road and crashed near the town of Inzell, in the Traunstein district of Bavaria, police said. Seven passengers sustained serious injuries, while another 35 and the driver were lightly injured. The bus was traveling from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and headed toward the Austrian ski resort of Kaprun, police said.