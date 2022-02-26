Iranian activist disappears after criticizing internet bill

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Family members say an Iranian activist has gone missing after criticizing a proposed bill by hard-liners to implement highly restrictive internet policies. Hossein Ronaghi, a blogger and free-speech activist, criticized a bill in parliament to limit internet access in the country, known as the “Users Protection Bill.” The proposal has been criticized by many Iranians on social media. There was no information on Ronaghi’s location or condition Saturday. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, said in March last year that social media in Iran is “unbridled” and it should not be “surrendered to the enemy.”