State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A president’s State of the Union speech is normally crammed with new proposals. But President Joe Biden is still struggling to make good on agenda items that he outlined when he took office in January 2021. He’ll deliver his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night after being forced to recalibrate his ambitions and confront new crises, most recently the expanding Russian invasion of Ukraine. The speech could provide him with an opportunity to reset after a difficult first year in the White House. Traditionally, State of the Union speeches focus on domestic issues. But Biden could also use this one to outline the stakes of the crisis in Ukraine.