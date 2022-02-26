Russian troops press on Kyiv; Ukraine president to fight on

By YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and JAMES LaPORTA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops are pressing toward Ukraine’s capital, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. Amid the violence, the country’s president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting Saturday that he would stay. It wasn’t immediately clear how far the Russians had advanced in Kyiv. Skirmishes reported on the edge of the city suggested that small Russian units were probing Ukrainian defenses to clear a path for the main forces. The street clashes followed fighting that pummeled bridges, schools and apartment buildings, and resulted in hundreds of casualties. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitchsko said a missile hit a high-rise building on the city’s southwestern outskirts