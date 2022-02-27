Skip to Content
Families lead the search for Mexico’s missing

By MARÍA VERZA
Associated Press

CIUDAD MANTE, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s missing could fill a small city, and a rapidly growing one, at that. The rolls of the disappeared have risen from about 26,000 in 2013, to 40,000 in 2019, to a current, official tally of nearly 100,000. And nearly every one of them had a family left bewildered and bereft. It was for those searching for their loved ones in the northern city of Mante that Gabriela Pérez established the Milynali Network, a collective of families that aids in their search. Over 10 years, the group has registered 320 disappearances and has found and identified the remains of 16 people. 

Associated Press

